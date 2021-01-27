Grant County Sheriff’s Department
8:58 a.m., Tuesday, area of 900 West and 1000 South, accident involving Theresa Marie Sparks, 27, of Indianapolis with no injuries reported.
Marion Police Department
8:28 a.m., Tuesday, 2900 block of S. Western Avenue, accident leaving the scene.
10:03 a.m., Tuesday, 2400 block of N. Jefferson Court, accident leaving the scene.
3:31 p.m., Tuesday, 4200 block of S. Poplar, overdose/poisoning report.
6:43 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of W. Third Street, accident involving Rosa Briana Morgan, 23, of Marion with no injuries reported.
Jonesboro Police Department
7:02 a.m., Tuesday, area of Sixth and Water streets, accident with no injuries reported.
Marion Fire Department
12:02 a.m., Tuesday, 3400 block of S. Carey Street, breathing problems.
12:27 a.m., Tuesday, 3600 block of S. Gallatin Street, breathing problems.
4:31 a.m., Tuesday, 600 block of E. Christy, medical problem.
11:43 a.m., Tuesday, 3200 block of S. Felton, breathing problems.
11:49 a.m., Tuesday, 1500 block of W. Third Street, falls.
12:46 p.m., Tuesday, 900 block of N. Park Avenue, fire alarm.
2:36 p.m., Tuesday, 900 block of N. Park Avenue, fire alarm.
2:36 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of N. Greentree Drive, breathing problems.
3:24 p.m., Tuesday, 1400 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, falls.
3:11 p.m., Tuesday, 1400 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, falls.
3:31 p.m., Tuesday, 4200 block of S. Poplar, overdose/poisoning report.
3:37 p.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of W. Kem Road, breathing problems.
6:15 p.m., Tuesday, 700 block of S. Branson Street, carbon monoxide.
7:13 p.m., Tuesday, 800 block of W. Macalan Drive, medical problem.
9:39 p.m., Tuesday, 4200 block of S. Washington Street, fire alarm.
Gas City Fire Department
2:52 a.m., Tuesday, 500 block of E. South A Street, Marion, falls.
11:49 a.m., Tuesday, 5300 block of Eastside Parkway, ambulance assist, unconscious/fainting person.
3:33 p.m., Tuesday, 4900 block of Beaner Boulevard, carbon monoxide.
11 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. South F Street, medical problem.
Center Township Fire Department
7:54 p.m., Tuesday, 3800 block of S. Garthwaite Road, Marion, ambulance assist, falls.
Mill Township Fire Department
8:44 a.m., Tuesday, 100 block of E. Bobby Avenue, Marion, breathing problems, assist agency.
Swayzee Fire Department
2:40 a.m., Tuesday, 200 block of W. Taylor Street, Sims, unconscious/fainting person.
Washington Township Fire Department
3:48 p.m., Tuesday, 600 block of E. Bond Avenue, Marion, ambulance assist, death investigation.
Jonesboro Fire Department
3:57 a.m., Tuesday, 600 block of W. Sixth Street, stroke.
12:25 p.m., Tuesday, 600 block of W. Seventh Street, ambulance assist, falls.
