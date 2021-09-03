MC Piranhas start season
The Michigan City Piranhas bring their winter season Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. meeting at the high school pool. The club is open swimmers of all ages and skill levels. For more information, go to the club's website, Mcpiranhas.com, where registration is also available, or email mcpiranhaswim@gamil.com
LP bests NP in golf
Molly Menne's 43 paced La Porte to a 179-193 girls golf dual win over New Prairie (10-4) on Thursday at Beechwood. The balanced Slicers picked up a 45 from Jayme Noll and 47s by Kamryn Kubik and Ella Schable.
New Prairie's Jaiden Winters was medalist with a 41. Macaria Tierney followed with a 50, one shot better than Jenna Bauman and Jayden Flagg.
La Porte also took the JV match, 196-254 behind Lauren Miskowicz's 45. Adley Schable turned in a personal-best 49 with Brooklyn Herod at 50. Kennedy Riley and Rosie Korell turned in 52s. Ann Nelson's 59 led the NP JV.
Glenn downs NP tennis
Nick Boyd took the one singles match, 6-0, 6-2, for New Prairie's only point in a 4-1 Northern Indiana Conference boys tennis loss to John Glenn on Thursday. Trent Sample and Sam Bull dropped a 10-6 third-set tie-breaker in the two doubles match. Grady Lapczynski fell 6-3, 6-4 at two singles for the Cougars (7-3, 1-2).
CP edges LP tennis
Crown Point won all three singles spots in straight sets to claim a 3-2 Duneland Conference boys tennis win over host La Porte on Thursday. Liam Wolf/Quentin Spears and Travis Chalik/Carter Moses claimed doubles points with two-set wins.
Troy reaches 1,000 digs
Josie Troy's 12 digs pushed her past the 1,000 plateau for her career in New Prairie's 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 loss to Elkhart in Northern Indiana Conference volleyball on Thursday.
Ellie Michiaels paced the net attack with 13 kills and four blocks. Haley Robinson added seven kills and eight digs. Emma Fleck contributed nine digs and 24 assists. Mirabellah Hernandez chipped in four blocks.
No JV for LP girls
La Porte will not have a JV team for the balance of the girls soccer season. Tuesday's match at Crown Point will be varsity-only with an estimated start time of 6:15 p.m. due to senior night activities.
