Charles Vail (1803-1872) married Olive Stanton (1814-1892) on June 30, 1832. They were the first couple married in La Porte County, and had nine children. Charles Vail was one of the original settlers of Olive Township, which was named after Mrs. Vail. He owned a lumber mill and built a school in the township.
