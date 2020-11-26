JONESBORO — City government is taking some additional steps to fight the spread of the coronavirus by having as many people working from home as possible.
Starting Monday, only the bare minimum of workers will be working in the Municipal Center and other locations.
“There will be staffing in the collections department,” Bill Campbell, the city's communications director, said Wednesday. “But any business you need to do, it's a good idea to call first. Everybody's phone will be forwarded.”
Campbell said the additional distancing will last at least for the next two weeks.
Meetings of the city council, planning commission and other organizations will also be affected.
In-person attendance to those meetings had already been limited in order to follow guidelines for social distancing, and most council members and commissioners attended via teleconference.
No in-person attendance within the council chambers will be permitted for the next two weeks.
However, all city meetings will continue to be broadcast on FacebookLive and Suddenlink Channel 24, or by going online to Jonesboro.Legistar.com and choosing the appropriate meeting to watch live or recorded video and view agendas.
Residents and interested parties still have options for participating in meetings, either by sending email to CouncilComments@jonesboro.org or calling 336-7248 when agenda items are being discussed.
Campbell said city officials have recognized some technical shortcomings with its equipment used to broadcast meetings and have included funding for upgrades in the proposed 2021 budget.
A meeting of the council's finance and administration committee had to be postponed Tuesday because of total loss of internet access in the meeting room.
That panel will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the public works committee at 5 at the full council at 5:30 p.m.
