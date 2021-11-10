Girls Basketball
New Prairie 48, Wheeler 29: The Cougars jumped out to a 12-2 lead on their way to their first win behind 21 points by Eva Dodds. In her freshman debut, Morgan Flagg had eight points with two crucial three-point plays to close out the first half. Jayden Flagg chipped in six points.
Winamac 37, Westville 28: A poor second half cost the Blackhawks (0-2) for the second game in a row as they couldn't hold on to a 19-17 edge at the break. Grace Weston led Westville with nine points, one more than Loreli Mallon. Andrea Benefield and Rebecca Benefield each snagged seven rebounds, with Rebecca picking up three steals. Emily Hannon scored six points and Addison Sonaty notched five in the JV's 26-14 loss.
Volleyball
All-Duneland team: La Porte's Aniya Kennedy and Lesley Marshall have been selected to the all-Duneland Athletic conference team. Crown Point's Rachel Rossman was selected Most Valuable Player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.