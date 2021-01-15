Sit down with Connersville Mayor Chad Frank, provide him with a cup of coffee, and ask him about some of his plans (or goals) for the city.
You will find him quite prepared to answer that.
He has a large list already on paper.
In spite of his enthusiasm about the list, Frank will probably begin the conversation by telling you that he is well aware that he’ll need a lot of help to bring most of the items on it to fruition.
“What I want to do is sit down with City Council and Board of Works at the next meeting, and see who is interested in taking on a task,” he said. I have a list right here, goals that I want to get accomplished.
“Now some of these are small goals, things that won’t take much. But there are some here that are pretty large, goals that are going to require a lot of work.
“Right now, I need as much help as I can get.”
Frank added that he would even accept help outside the ranks of the city government.
“This is actually a small list. Right now, I have more projects than I do members on both the City Council and Board of Works,” he said. “That means if the public wants to get involved in some of these, that would be great.
“I am willing to bring anyone to the table that wants to help.”
Some of the things on his list include:
n Researching and auditing the cities insurance: “We need to make sure that everything is correct,” he said. “For instance, when we remove vehicles or purchase vehicles, we need to make sure that everything has been done right.
“We have a lot of equipment here. Last time, we found some vehicles that we just didn’t need anymore, so we just took them off and sold the vehicles.”
n The trail system: “We have a really nice trail system, and we have an opportunity to make it a truly great one,” Frank said. “We can have more than just hiking trails.
“We border the river, and that means that we could have horse trails. We have some great campgrounds and I would like to have some horse trails back in there. That’s going to take a lot of effort to do. At this time, they don’t even need to be paved, although at some point, I would really like to see that.”
n Safety program: “We have done a better job with our safety program, but it’s not where I would personally like to see it,” he pointed out. “I just can’t physically get it all done,” he said. “A good example would be the Street Department. What would be the OSHA requirements for working on signage? What do you wear, a Class 1, Class 2 or Class 3 vest?
“There are a lot of things that need to be coordinated and managed. Right now, I just don’t have a point person that can stay on top of new regulations, new things that are coming out.”
n Downtown sidewalk program: “You’re going to see some changes. We’ve got the engineering pretty much done,” he said. “We’re going to put a lot of vegetation down through (downtown).
“We are continuing to look at this project with some engineers.”
n Drive-through light festival at Roberts Park: “It would cost a fortune to invest in all the lights, and would require a substantial number of man-hours to put them up in the park. So the idea is to make it a contest for the community. I will buy a huge trophy and make it memorable for the winner,” he said.
“We can make sections of the park available and each individual organization, business or group can have their own section to decorate, and we’ll make it a competition. Businesses can even advertise their business in their section of the park, it’s really up to them.
“We just need someone to take charge of that, form a committee, and that is all they will do. I am a big proponent of doing one thing at a time. When you have a group that is focused on 10 different things, very seldom do any of them get done effectively.”
n Attracting downtown businesses: “I am really working hard on attracting businesses to our downtown,” he said. “I am working on that currently, but it would be nice to get someone who could really help out with that.
“It would be great to get more businesses downtown that highlight some of the attributes that the city has.”
n North end development: “The land around Wal-Mart is prime, and we’re looking at some potential good development coming in there. I have been leading the charge on this,” Frank said.
n Alley paving: “Brad Colter and I are working on this. We did a test last year. We have all the equipment needed to do this,” he pointed out. “We hired Darrell Powell to come in, work with the city workers, and they paved two city blocks. They did a great job.
“Darrell’s going to come back next year, and spend a month or better with us, whatever we need him to do. We’re going to go back on the alley’s again. One, our alleys need a lot of work, and two, I would rather learn on an alley.
“Hopefully, we can get back to the point where we are doing our own paving, that’s the long-term goal.”
n Pothole repair: “I am trying to figure out new ways to do pothole repair. I get so tired of hearing that pot-holes cannot be fixed in the winter time. Well, there are new technologies out there, and I cannot stand potholes.
“I want to make sure we are out fixing potholes, so I have been doing a lot of research. In fact, there is an asphalt school, and I might go, so that I can learn more about fixing them.”
n Downtown Wi-Fi: “We are working right now on getting a grant for something that we were going to do anyway. Now, however, there might be some COVID money that would help pay for it,” he said.
“We want to do it, partly for the kids who are being forced to do their classes on computer. If they can’t get Wi-Fi in their homes, they can just come downtown and sit in their cars and get their work done. We are also trying to get better Wi-Fi in the park.
“This will work so well with any festivals we might have.”
n Rural opportunity zones: “I am trying to get a three-person committee together for that. The opportunity zones are being extended, so I need someone to take a look at that,” he said. “There is a lot that goes into one of those zones.
“Not all opportunity zones are good places to invest, but some of them are. That’s why we really need to take a closer look at them.”
n Tax abatements: “I am working on the ones that we passed last year. I want to get them finalized and out,” he said. “Those are for new investments. They’re for people who want to fix up their homes or build new homes. We really need some new homes here right now.
n Sports complex: “We’ve got the first draft from the company that has done the research. Now we’re just waiting for the final report, so we can see what we need, or how big we need.
“There have been a lot of really interesting ideas that have come out of that, and I think it’s going to be really good for us.”
n Music: “I am a musician. One of my passions is that I love to play music. Whenever I get away, I am either thinking about music or playing music,” he said. “We have a lot of musicians in Connersville.
“This music program to me is a holistic approach, because you have the kids in school learning about music. One of my goals is to have more live music in town.”
Frank also added that, in addition to his list items, the city is working on a recycling program to improve the amount of materials being recycled.
“Over all, what we’re trying to do is create livability,” he said. “We have been preaching that for a long time. We want to create a place that people want to be.
“We’re targeting millennials who have moved away. I keep asking them, ‘What do you want to see? If we provided some of that here, would you consider moving back?’”
“Almost without fail, the answer is, ‘In a heartbeat.’”
