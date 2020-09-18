Grant County Sheriff’s Department
5:11 a.m., Thursday, 3000 block of W. 900 South, Fairmount, accident involving Angela K. Gerard, 57, of Elwood and an animal.
5:46 a.m., Thursday, area of 500 South and 1150 East, Upland, accident with animal.
Marion Police Department
1:55 p.m., Thursday, area of 38th and Adams streets, accident involving a juvenile and Debra R. Dodd, 65, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
3:13 p.m., Thursday, area of 32nd Street and Western Avenue, accident involving Shirley A. Morris, 62, of Jonesboro, Desiree Denee Kirby, 27, of Jonesboro and Steven E. Dowden, 57, of Huntington. No injuries were reported.
6:53 p.m., Thursday, 300 block of N. Butler Avenue, accident involving Kevin L. Lomely, 49, of Marion and Tina Louise Lewis, 56, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
