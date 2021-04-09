Organizations

The science of baseball
MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Michigan City Exchange Club learned a little about the science behind baseball when they met April 6 at the DAV in Michigan City.
There, program speaker Phil Freese, who had more than 30 years of coaching experience, spoke on several baseball topics related to the best practices of hitting a ball.
At the start of his presentation, he said many people believe hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports.
"Some people may think hitting a golf ball is hard to do—but if you think about it, the golf ball isn’t moving and you can take your time as to when you want to hit it," he said.
"Contrast that to trying to hit a 90 mph baseball, which will arrive at home plate in about .4 seconds."
Freese said you typically need .25 seconds to see the pitch and another .1 seconds to react to it. He said you need to develop good hitting habits when you're young, or else you won't develop them properly, and the bad habits will be almost impossible to break when you get older.
Some baseball facts Phil shared included:
- Baseball bats at the major league level used to almost exclusively made out of ash wood in the past. Now 75 percent of all bats are maple.
- Bats are also regulated for the width of the bat; no bat can be more than 2 ¾ inches round. The handle of the bat is typically between 7/8 of an inch to 1 ¼ of an inch wide.
- One way to measure the length of the bat and the weight of the bat is the "Minus 2 rule" — meaning the length of the bat should be at least two inches longer than the weight of the bat. For example, a 34-inch bat should not weigh more than 32 ounces.
The next meeting of Exchange Club is April 13 at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the DAV in Michigan City. Delincia Smith, director of the AK Smith Center, will be the program speaker.
DAR awards good citizens
THREE OAKS, Mich. — On March 20, Three Oaks Heritage Hall members of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized 6 High School Senior students who qualified for the DAR Good Citizen award program.
The students selected included: Taylor Volstrof, River Valley High School; David Ntsiful, Niles High School; Serynn Nowlin, Buchanan High School; Cole Haskins, New Buffalo High School; Caleb J. Byrd, Brandywine and Natalee McNeil, Bridgman High School. Each received a check.
Nowlin's essay was selected for recognition at the state level.
Representative Brad Paquette attended with a Declaration of Tribute for each of the students signed by himself, Sen. Kim LaSata and Sen. Fred Upton.
According to the DAR, the Good Citizen program seeks to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education.
Each school may honor only one senior class student per year. The students selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen have the following traits: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
