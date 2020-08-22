JONESBORO — With a Sept. 1 deadline looming, the Jonesboro City Council will meet in special session Tuesday to take advantage of a new grant to provide rental assistance to residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services will make available $100,000 to assist qualifying low-income Jonesboro residents who face evictions.
The council will consider a resolution authorizing the city to accept the funding. The grant would provide financial assistance for up to three months.
Another resolution would accept a $2,500 Strong Southern Communities Initiative Micro Grant to help the city kick off the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful anti-littering campaign by covering expenses for marketing and community clean up.
The council will meet at 4:30 p.m., following a 4 p.m. meeting of the council's finance and administration committee.
At 5:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a proposal to rezone 3.7 acres at 5240 Harrisburg Road from R-1 single family residential to PD-RS, residential planned development. James McLeod of Blue Cloud Development LLC is making the request. The land is between Stadium Boulevard and Crowley's Ridge Road.
The proposal seeks to build residences with smaller, narrow lots with two story, townhome style single-family residences that are about 1,400 square feet. The development would have high perimeter fencing and a gated entrance, with no more than 19 housing units, according to a planning staff report.
The proposal had been on the commission's Aug. 11 agenda, but was withdrawn.
Other requests:
• Alberto Morales to rezone 0.166 acres at 1330 W. Monroe Ave. from C-3 general commercial to RS-7 single family residential.
• Mark Morris Construction for final subdivision approval of Prospect Farms Phase VI, 56 lots on 17 acres south of Buckwood Drive and Prospector Drive and south of the Wildwood subdivision.
• Final draft of the proposed Downtown Jonesboro Development Code.
All three meetings will be held in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented