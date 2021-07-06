Carolyn Joy Gray, 59, Amboy, met her Lord and Savior at 12:15 am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Tuesday, December 19, 1961, to Rollin and Joyce (Welch) Ring. She married James Gray, and he survives.
Carolyn was an office manager with the Converse Service Center. She loved being a mother and mamaw, and she had the most beautiful eyes and the warmest smile. She loved to cook, cruise, and be outdoors.
In addition to her loving husband, survivors include her father, Rollin Ring; sons, Corey (Cynthia) Gray of Hartford City, Jesse (Nina) Gray of Converse, and Benjamin Gray of FL; nine grandchildren; brothers, Rick (Priscilla) Ring of IA and Jeff (Alyssa) Ring of AL; sisters, Vicki (Tom) Arthur of NC and Kim (Jim) Dornan of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ring.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Carolyn’s life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Corey Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at Converse Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
