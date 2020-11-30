Laurence J. Peter, who was a Canadian educator and “hierarchiologist,” wrote, “An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn’t happen today.”
Get out your crystal ball, then predict the final contract and opening lead on this deal from a Bridge Base Online table.
After West passed, I (North) had a choice. I could have passed or opened one of a black suit. 10 high-card points suggested a pass, but only six losers counseled opening. If I were going to bid, in the old days, I would have started with one club to save space in trying to describe my hand. However, these days, most players open one spade – show those majors.
After an opening by me, East would surely show his hearts. Even if I passed, he would presumably open one heart, being allowed to bid a little light in the third position.
After pass – pass – one heart, South would presumably overcall two clubs, which would interest me greatly. I could then make a three-spade fit-showing jump. By a passed hand, a jump shift shows length in the bid suit, length in partner’s suit and a maximum.
By now, no doubt, you have worked out who can make what. Despite only a combined 21 high-card points, North-South can make six clubs and six spades with the aid of the winning club finesse. East-West would go down five, minus 1400, in seven hearts doubled, which would be good in a duplicate if the world were scoring 1430 in six spades. However, that is unlikely, I think.
Did you correctly predict what happened at my table?
The auction went pass – pass – pass – pass! So there was no opening lead!
