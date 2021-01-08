Pending Services
Donald K. Walz, 87, of Upland, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Marion General Hospital. Arrangements are pending with the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Marilyn D. Bragg, 90, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie. Arrangements are pending with the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Ruth Barton, 92, died Friday, January 8, 2021 in Heritage Pointe, Warren. Arrangements are pending with the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
