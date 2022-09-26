MICHIGAN CITY -- Damage sustained to the visitors side bleachers at Ames Field as a result of a car accident likely won't be repaired before the end of the season, meaning alternative seating plans figure to be made for the remaining home games.
"There are parts of it that look fine, but you have to understand that a lot of it had to be cut out underneath," Michigan City Athletics Director Craig Shaman said during Friday's game with Lake Central. "The whole thing isn't necessarily structurally sound to put people on them."
Most of Friday's work was focused on clean-up to allow the game to be played with more specific determinations on overall damage and repairs still to be determined.
"We had to take our problems in priority order," Shaman said. "The first thing was determining if we would be able to play the game, then once we did that, it was modifying the seating."
While putting fans from both teams on the home side worked fine Friday, Shaman understand the crowd for next week's La Porte game would likely be much larger.
"It's only been 24 hours. They haven't figured out the rest of it yet," he said. "Maybe some of them will be usable. It's all unknown. We'll see what they tell us. We can bring in portable bleachers if we have to."
Shaman said that freshman assistant coach Wes Hobart was the last person leaving the stadium from the game there earlier that night.
"He heard the bang," Shaman said. "Fortunately, the stadium was empty."
