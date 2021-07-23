Stone Lake beach was created with sand brought from Michigan City to connect to City Island, pictured at right. Hennessy Lake, which was once part of Stone Lake, then separated, and became its own lake across from Grangemouth Drive.
A historical photo depicting sailing on Pine Lake.
Following the last glacier of the ice age, deep pits were left behind that filled with the melting of ice blocks, forming hundreds of lakes in the northernmost part of Indiana.
During the early part of Indiana’s history, there were about 75 lakes of various sizes in La Porte County. Of the 21 townships, Center had the most lakes with 12, Galena and Wills each had 9, Pleasant had 8, and New Durham had 7. Most townships in the southern part of the county had no lakes.
