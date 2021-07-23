Following the last glacier of the ice age, deep pits were left behind that filled with the melting of ice blocks, forming hundreds of lakes in the northernmost part of Indiana.

During the early part of Indiana’s history, there were about 75 lakes of various sizes in La Porte County. Of the 21 townships, Center had the most lakes with 12, Galena and Wills each had 9, Pleasant had 8, and New Durham had 7. Most townships in the southern part of the county had no lakes.

