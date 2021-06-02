Summertime is always a popular season to move into a new place, so as the warmer months approach, BBB serving Northern Indiana warns of scams to watch out for. Many renters are in a hurry to complete the move and may not take the time to do important research to ensure their deal is not too good to be true.
Rental scams begin with consumers responding to a listing for what looks to be a beautiful, low rent space that fits their needs. While these listings look legitimate – con artists often use real pictures from real listings to look convincing to interested parties. Once connected, the “landlord” tells the consumer that they are unavailable to show the property and that the renter needs to move fast on the property, or it will be rented to someone else. To avoid missing out, the scammer will ask for a security deposit and/or first month’s rent to reserve the property.
