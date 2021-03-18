Almon B. Strowger, inventor and patent holder of the Strowger Automatic Telephone Exchange, debuted his new system in La Porte in 1892. The community then became known as the first city in the world to adopt an automatic telephone exchange.
Photos provided
A formal invitation to the 1892 public debut of the Strowger Automatic Telephone Exchange system in La Porte.
A rendering of the telephones installed in La Porte after the Strowger Automatic Telephone Exchange debuted in 1892.
Almon B. Strowger was born in Penfield, New York, in 1839. At first, he was a teacher in schools throughout the Midwest, but in 1886, he became a professional undertaker and started a funeral home in Kansas City, Missouri.
It was then he decided to subscribe to the newly invented telephone service in which calls were connected by a switchboard operator, often called a “hello girl.”
