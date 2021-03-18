Almon B. Strowger was born in Penfield, New York, in 1839. At first, he was a teacher in schools throughout the Midwest, but in 1886, he became a professional undertaker and started a funeral home in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was then he decided to subscribe to the newly invented telephone service in which calls were connected by a switchboard operator, often called a “hello girl.”

