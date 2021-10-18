Charles O. Finley was born Feb. 22, 1918, in Ensley, Alabama, where his father worked in the steel mills near Birmingham. His father was transferred to the mills in Gary, Indiana, when Charlie was 15.

After graduating from Horace Mann High School in 1936, Charlie worked for $3.76 a day in the Gary steel mills for six years before becoming an insurance salesman in 1940. During World War II, he moved to La Porte County and worked at the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.