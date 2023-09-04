Over the past few weeks, some in the media have been fueling fears of a COVID resurgence while simultaneously renewing a call for new mask mandates. I want to reassure the citizens of La Porte County that I am as committed to individual Liberty and bodily autonomy now, as ever.
In 2020, before I was elected, I spoke before the Board of Commissioners opposing their support of a mask mandate based on its unconstitutionality as well as several studies done between the 1990s and 2000s showing masking an entire population was relatively ineffective in controlling the spread of a virus. Today numerous additional studies and white papers have been published supporting the fact that cloth face masks lack efficacy and N95 masks make “little to no difference” (when worn by the general public) in stopping or slowing the spread of a virus.
