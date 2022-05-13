Captain Lucius T. Harding was a farmer, dairyman, stockman and one of the most prominent and highly respected citizens in La Porte, but he was most well-known for operating his hotel, summer cottages and his famous steamboats that traveled through La Porte’s channels and lakes.

Lucius was born to John and Elvira Dunham Harding in Mansfield, Richland County, Ohio, on Jan. 29, 1834. When less than a year old, his family moved to La Porte County, where he became one of the youngest citizens of La Porte.

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County Historian.

