This illustration shows the 200 acres of land that Harding purchased in Center Township in 1867 for his farm. He wound up becoming a successful farmer and stock raiser, and for 25 years had a dairy business with 75 cows.
Captain Harding’s steamboat “Laura” navigates Pine Lake circa 1890.
Photos provided / Bruce Johnson
Lucius T. Harding takes some time out from his many businesses ventures, including farming and steamboat tours, to relax.
This historical photo shows Harding's pleasure steams docked on Orange Beach Landing.
Captain Lucius T. Harding was a farmer, dairyman, stockman and one of the most prominent and highly respected citizens in La Porte, but he was most well-known for operating his hotel, summer cottages and his famous steamboats that traveled through La Porte’s channels and lakes.
Lucius was born to John and Elvira Dunham Harding in Mansfield, Richland County, Ohio, on Jan. 29, 1834. When less than a year old, his family moved to La Porte County, where he became one of the youngest citizens of La Porte.
