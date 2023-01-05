War correspondent Ernie Pyle cranks out another story during WWII. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist got his start in La Porte at The Daily Herald, which is one of the forerunners of The Herald-Dispatch.
Ernie won a Pulitzer for his war correspondence work during WWII. On April 18, 1945, while covering the war in the Pacific, Pyle was shot in the head by Japanese machine-gun fire and killed. In this picture, Chuck DeArmond, far left, who would go on to own Chuck's Books in La Porte, meets Pyle, third from left. Pyle was killed three days later.
Originally buried in a long row of soldiers on the island of Ie Shima, Pyle was reinterred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1970, a plaque was placed there by the people of Hawaii to honor his memory by his nephew, Bruce L. Johnson.
Photos provided / Bruce Johnson
A Boeing B-59 Superfortress was dedicated “The Ernie Pyle” on May 1, 1945.
Ernest Taylor Pyle was born on April 3, 1900, on a farm in Vermillion County near Dana, Indiana. He was the only child of Maria (Taylor) and William Clyde Pyle.
Ernie disliked farming and wanted a more adventurous life. Following graduation from high school, he enrolled at Indiana University in 1919 to become a journalist. His sophomore year he joined a fraternity and became editor of the campus newspaper, the Indiana Daily Student. In March 1922, Ernie and three of his fraternity brothers dropped out for a semester to follow the IU baseball team on a trip to Japan. They found work aboard a ship and crossed the Pacific with stops at Shanghai, Hong Kong and Manila before returning to the U.S. from Japan. This adventure piqued Pyle’s interest in wanting to explore the world as a reporter.
