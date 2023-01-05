Ernest Taylor Pyle was born on April 3, 1900, on a farm in Vermillion County near Dana, Indiana. He was the only child of Maria (Taylor) and William Clyde Pyle.

Ernie disliked farming and wanted a more adventurous life. Following graduation from high school, he enrolled at Indiana University in 1919 to become a journalist. His sophomore year he joined a fraternity and became editor of the campus newspaper, the Indiana Daily Student. In March 1922, Ernie and three of his fraternity brothers dropped out for a semester to follow the IU baseball team on a trip to Japan. They found work aboard a ship and crossed the Pacific with stops at Shanghai, Hong Kong and Manila before returning to the U.S. from Japan. This adventure piqued Pyle’s interest in wanting to explore the world as a reporter.

Bruce R. Johnson is the La Porte County Historian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.