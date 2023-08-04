Wright received a patent for Lincoln Logs in 1920. It was named in honor of the former U.S. President, who spent his formative years in a cabin in Indiana. It was said to be one of the first toys promoted for both boys and girls.
Shangri-La, also known as the "House of Seven Levels," in Long Beach was designed by John Lloyd Wright in 1938. Of the many buildings he designed, it was his favorite.
Photo by Bruce Johnson
The son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, John Lloyd Wright became a successful architect himself, and even developed a successful toy, Lincoln Logs. He became a Long Beach resident in 1923.
Photo provided
John Lloyd Wright was born Dec. 12, 1892, and was the second oldest of the six children born to Frank Lloyd and Catherine Tobin Wright.
The family lived in Oak Park, Illinois, in what is now known as the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio. Frank Lloyd Wright was practicing with the famous Chicago architects Adler and Sullivan. In 1909, Frank abandoned his family, and John became estranged from his father. He and his brother, Lloyd, went to San Diego where they worked for the Olmsted brothers, sons of the famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, known for designing Central Park.
