John Lloyd Wright was born Dec. 12, 1892, and was the second oldest of the six children born to Frank Lloyd and Catherine Tobin Wright.

The family lived in Oak Park, Illinois, in what is now known as the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio. Frank Lloyd Wright was practicing with the famous Chicago architects Adler and Sullivan. In 1909, Frank abandoned his family, and John became estranged from his father. He and his brother, Lloyd, went to San Diego where they worked for the Olmsted brothers, sons of the famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, known for designing Central Park.

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County Historian

