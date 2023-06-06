One of the Lincoln murals Ralph Fletcher Seymour donated to the old La Porte High School in 1957. They have since been donated to the La Porte County Historical Society Museum and are on display this summer.
Seymour presents one of his paintings on the life of Abraham Lincoln to La Porte High School administration, faculty and students. The school received all the original models he used to paint the 10 murals commissioned for the Lincoln Room at the La Salle Hotel in Chicago.
Art provided / Bruce Johnson
Seymour at age 70. The successful artist, etcher and author would be hit and killed by a car at age 89 on New Year's Day.
An etching from Seymour's autobiography, "Some Went This Way," shows his childhood in La Porte on Clear Lake with the La Porte County Courthouse in the background.
Ralph Fletcher Seymour was born to Otto Lynn and Sarah Jeannette Fletcher Seymour on March 18, 1876, in Milan, Dekalb County, Illinois. When Ralph was 3, the Seymour family moved to 501 Jefferson Ave. in La Porte, where they had two more children. Frederick Otto was born Sept. 12, 1880, and Laura in April 3, 1882.
Ralph and his siblings graduated from La Porte High School. A few weeks before he was to graduate from LPHS in the spring of 1894, Ralph’s mathematics teacher called him to his desk and said, “I can’t understand how a boy like you can be so dumb in my classes but, nevertheless, I think you will someday be a good artist. That’s a feature of life of which I confess I know nothing, and I hope our work together has been of help to you. To tell the truth, I don’t know how it could have been! I think education is useful to people in making them efficient and of use to society, and I think you will be that. I hear you are no good in grammar or in Latin, and you certainly are dumb in mathematics. I feel, however, that I can pass you because you have my confidence.”
