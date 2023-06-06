Ralph Fletcher Seymour was born to Otto Lynn and Sarah Jeannette Fletcher Seymour on March 18, 1876, in Milan, Dekalb County, Illinois. When Ralph was 3, the Seymour family moved to 501 Jefferson Ave. in La Porte, where they had two more children. Frederick Otto was born Sept. 12, 1880, and Laura in April 3, 1882.

Ralph and his siblings graduated from La Porte High School. A few weeks before he was to graduate from LPHS in the spring of 1894, Ralph’s mathematics teacher called him to his desk and said, “I can’t understand how a boy like you can be so dumb in my classes but, nevertheless, I think you will someday be a good artist. That’s a feature of life of which I confess I know nothing, and I hope our work together has been of help to you. To tell the truth, I don’t know how it could have been! I think education is useful to people in making them efficient and of use to society, and I think you will be that. I hear you are no good in grammar or in Latin, and you certainly are dumb in mathematics. I feel, however, that I can pass you because you have my confidence.”

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County Historian

