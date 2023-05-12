Russell Allen Phillips was born in Greencastle, Indiana, on Aug. 1, 1916, to Rev. Russell L. and Mary Kelsey Allen Phillips. In 1930, when he was 14, he moved with his family to La Porte, where his father served as the pastor of the First United Methodist Church. Phillips graduated from La Porte High School in 1934 and later attended Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in forestry and conservation in 1940.

On Nov. 7, 1941, Russell Allen Phillips enlisted in the U. S. Air Army Corps at Fort Benjamin Harrison and became an outstanding pilot.

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County historian

