Russell Allen Phillips, who moved to La Porte at age 14, became a U.S. Air Army Corps pilot in WWII. His survival story of floating 2,000 miles in the Pacific Ocean and lasting 30 months in a Japanese POW camp after he ditched his plane due to a mechanical failure, became part of the basis of the 2010 best-selling book “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand, which was made into a major motion picture directed by Angelina Jolie in 2014. In 2022, a La Porte County bridge was named in his honor.
Russell Allen Phillips, who moved to La Porte at age 14, became a U.S. Air Army Corps pilot in WWII. His survival story of floating 2,000 miles in the Pacific Ocean and lasting 30 months in a Japanese POW camp after he ditched his plane due to a mechanical failure, became part of the basis of the 2010 best-selling book “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand, which was made into a major motion picture directed by Angelina Jolie in 2014. In 2022, a La Porte County bridge was named in his honor.
Photos provided
Phillips would go on to teach science at Central Junior High and Boston Middle School, and retired from Kesling Middle School in 1976.
The B-24D Bomber "Green Hornet" flown by Phillips.
Russell Allen Phillips was born in Greencastle, Indiana, on Aug. 1, 1916, to Rev. Russell L. and Mary Kelsey Allen Phillips. In 1930, when he was 14, he moved with his family to La Porte, where his father served as the pastor of the First United Methodist Church. Phillips graduated from La Porte High School in 1934 and later attended Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in forestry and conservation in 1940.
On Nov. 7, 1941, Russell Allen Phillips enlisted in the U. S. Air Army Corps at Fort Benjamin Harrison and became an outstanding pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.