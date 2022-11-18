Car 102 of the Chicago-New York Electric Air Line Railroad, which had its first spike pounded in La Porte. The railroad advertised tickets between New York and Chicago for only $10 when its construction was first proposed in 1905.
J.D. Price, president of the cooperative construction company in charge of building the railroad, drives the first spike into the ground for the Chicago-New York Electric Air Line Railroad in downtown La Porte on Feb. 2, 1907.
Photos provided / Bruce Johnson
The legendary Chicago-New York Electric Air Line Railroad was first proposed in 1905 as an incredible way for passengers to travel between America’s two largest cities in ten hours for only $10.
Promoters for this electric railway system said the 742 mile route would be shorter than any steam railroad and would be built in a straight line and all on one level. The streamlined locomotives would travel at an average of 75 miles per hour and a maximum of 100 miles per hour on a perfectly straight track without any grade crossings.
