The legendary Chicago-New York Electric Air Line Railroad was first proposed in 1905 as an incredible way for passengers to travel between America’s two largest cities in ten hours for only $10.

Promoters for this electric railway system said the 742 mile route would be shorter than any steam railroad and would be built in a straight line and all on one level. The streamlined locomotives would travel at an average of 75 miles per hour and a maximum of 100 miles per hour on a perfectly straight track without any grade crossings.

Bruce R. Johnson is the La Porte County Historian

