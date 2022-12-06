When finished in 1947, Geise Church sat on the lawn at the corner of Chicago and Harrison Streets during the holiday season. Christmas music played from within the church on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 and evenings from 7 to 10. It was estimated that 10,000 people visited the little church during that first Christmas.
Photos provided / Bruce Johnson
The inside of the church contains an altar, pulpit, chandeliers, a balcony, pews and 120 dolls.
Otto Geise based his model on a New England style church. It was 7 feet 4 inches long, 3 feet wide and 7 feet high, built on a scale of 1 inch to 1 foot. It took four months to complete.
Christmas in 1944 was like no other for the American soldiers stationed in Belgium during World War II. Otto Giese, from La Porte, had enlisted on May 10, 1943, in Indianapolis and was assigned to the Medical Corps. He and several other young Medical Corps men were invited to a Christmas dinner prepared by residents of the rural town of Huy, Belgium.
They had barely finished dessert when they were given orders to advance to Spa, Belgium, directly behind enemy lines. Otto and a buddy wanted to know more of what was happening and went to get a radio. However, the one they found needed batteries. As they started to leave in their jeep to secure some batteries, they heard shells and bombs exploding.
