The gunroom at W.A. Jones’ La Porte home featured bear and Bengal tiger rugs. The gun collection was later donated to the city of La Porte and is now on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
W.A. Jones in Middle Eastern attire while on an expedition in the Holy Land.
Photos provided
The gunroom at W.A. Jones’ La Porte home featured bear and Bengal tiger rugs. The gun collection was later donated to the city of La Porte and is now on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
W.A. Jones, second from right, stands with Teddy Roosevelt, center, after a successful fishing trip.
W.A. Jones in his Knights Templar uniform.
An illustration of the W.A. Jones Foundry & Machine Company’s Chicago location at 4401 to 4451 W. 12th St. in 1917.
William Adrian Jones was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 23, 1849, to Nathan and Sarah Gilman Jones. His parents both died when he was a child.
When William was 10 years old, he was apprenticed as a machinist. He disliked it so much that when he finished his apprenticeship, he went to live with an uncle in Ottawa, Illinois, and became an apprentice in his uncle’s foundry, which proved be more to his liking. By the time he was 20, he was put in charge of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.