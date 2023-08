Steve Morley is a 1976 graduate of La Porte High School and a 1987 graduate of Ball State University, where he studied journalism. An entertainment reporter and music critic for the Herald-Argus between 1983 and 1986, he went on to be a staff member at Country Weekly magazine in Nashville, which folded in 2016. His music- and entertainment-related writing has appeared on websites and print publications, regional and national, over the last 30-plus years, and he has lived in the Nashville area since 1987.