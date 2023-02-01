Marshall Walter Taylor was born to Gilbert and Saphronia Taylor on Nov. 26, 1878, on a rural farm in the Bucktown area of Indianapolis, Indiana. His father worked as a coachman for the Southards, a wealthy Indiana family.

The Southard’s son, Daniel, became good friends with Marshall, and the family allowed him to move into their home when both boys were 8 years old so that Marshall could receive a better education from their tutor. At age 12, when the Southard’s moved to Chicago, they gave Marshall a bicycle, and he became an expert trick rider. A local bicycle shop paid him $6 a week to perform stunts for customers while wearing a soldier’s uniform, hence the nickname “Major.”

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County historian

