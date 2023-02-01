In 1895, at age 16, "Major" Taylor competed in a 75-mile race in Indianapolis, but had to start from scratch in last place because he was Black. Through heavy rain on dirt roads, not only did he win, but he was the only one to finish the race.
Marshall "Major" Taylor on the front cover of French magazine La View Au Grand Air.
Photos provided
In 1895, at age 16, "Major" Taylor competed in a 75-mile race in Indianapolis, but had to start from scratch in last place because he was Black. Through heavy rain on dirt roads, not only did he win, but he was the only one to finish the race.
"Major" Taylor stands with his wife, Daisy Morris, and daughter, Sydney Taylor.
Marshall Walter Taylor was born to Gilbert and Saphronia Taylor on Nov. 26, 1878, on a rural farm in the Bucktown area of Indianapolis, Indiana. His father worked as a coachman for the Southards, a wealthy Indiana family.
The Southard’s son, Daniel, became good friends with Marshall, and the family allowed him to move into their home when both boys were 8 years old so that Marshall could receive a better education from their tutor. At age 12, when the Southard’s moved to Chicago, they gave Marshall a bicycle, and he became an expert trick rider. A local bicycle shop paid him $6 a week to perform stunts for customers while wearing a soldier’s uniform, hence the nickname “Major.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.