Pregnancy can be a dangerous condition in America, especially in Indiana. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. has the highest maternal-mortality rate among all the high-income countries despite spending two to four times more on health care.

In fact, the U.S. maternal-mortality rate is three times higher than those of other wealthy countries. The rate has progressively increased since 2000, spiking in recent years, partly due to the COVID crisis resulting in reduced health-care access.

Richard D. Feldman, M.D. FAAFP, is a former Indiana State Health Commissioner; and Program Director Emeritus and Senior Medical Education Advisor for Franciscan Health Indianapolis Family Medicine Residency.

