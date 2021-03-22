Emotions do not start and stop. Emotions are continuous interpretations of our world. In the 1970s Walter Mischel’s studies demonstrated our ability to control our impulses has a huge impact on our entire life. Children who were able to postpone gratification of one marshmallow for the reward of two marshmallows if they could wait 15 minutes scored 200 points higher on their SATs a decade later. Self-control allows us to make responsible choices when faced with other appealing short-term options.
Trying to hide your feelings from someone is called "expressive suppression." Studies show suppression is distracting because it requires having a conversation and hiding feelings at the same time. As a result, the blood pressure of the person suppressing feelings becomes elevated. Interestingly, the recipient of the duplicitous message also experiences elevated blood pressure because the expressed feelings don’t match the context. The cumulative effect of suppression overtime can be harmful to the cardiovascular system.
Nora T. Akins of Strategic Management provides brain-based coaching and management consulting to make the world kinder, one workplace at a time. Reach Nora at 219-873-1735 or nora@managepeopleright.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.