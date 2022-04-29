"Two out of three caregivers are women, so when demand for that care goes up, they will be ones to leave the workforce," said Luke Pardue, economist at Gusto. The Institute on Aging added, about 75% of all caregivers are female and may spend 50% more time providing care than males. We might assume pressures created by the pandemic are causing women to experience certain challenges more than men. Women are quitting their jobs at a faster pace than men.
Along with caregiving responsibilities comes worry that performance is being judged because of caregiving responsibilities, especially if feeling the need to be available to work at all hours. Many employers are trying to be flexible to retain their employees. Remember the "Don't assume" lesson. Discrimination, disparate impact, and hostile work environment may all be created when the employer assumes it knows best for the caregiver.
Nora T. Akins of Strategic Management provides brain-based coaching and management consulting to make the world kinder, one workplace at a time. Reach Nora at 219-873-1735 or nora@managepeopleright.com.
