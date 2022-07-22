WESTVILLE — After being open for nearly a year, and growing much faster than anyone anticipated, the staff and owners of a veterinary clinic took time to celebrate with Westville and La Porte County officials this week.

On July 15, Hero Pet Hospital staff cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new 5,400 -square-foot animal hospital, which includes office, exam and procedural space at the northwest corner of U.S. 421 and State Road 2 in Westville.

