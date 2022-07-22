Town and county officials joined the staff of Hero Pet Animal Hospital for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on July 15. Dr. Lisa Booth said the clinic has had more than 4,000 clients and seen more than 6,300 pets since opening a year ago.
Photo provided / La Porte County Office of Community & Economic Development
When the Hero Pet clinic opened in August 2021, the owners were expecting to hire a staff of 10. But a year later, there are now 24 employees of the facility at U.S. 421 and State Road 2 in Westville.
WESTVILLE — After being open for nearly a year, and growing much faster than anyone anticipated, the staff and owners of a veterinary clinic took time to celebrate with Westville and La Porte County officials this week.
On July 15, Hero Pet Hospital staff cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new 5,400 -square-foot animal hospital, which includes office, exam and procedural space at the northwest corner of U.S. 421 and State Road 2 in Westville.
