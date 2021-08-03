Horizon Bank has awarded the Urban League of Northwest Indiana 10 scholarships for graduating high school seniors totaling $10,000. The scholarships were presented June 9 to Josiah Miller, Jade Murphy, Alyssa Noland, Amanda Werner, Peter Webb, Melia Gordon, Zahrya Grimes, Justyce Reed, Damaari Rozier and Mareeya Scully. “Higher education is a key component to helping our students succeed in their future career pursuits,” said Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League. “These scholarships will help make college more accessible to the recipients regardless of their field of study.” Kenneth Whisenton, Community Reinvestment Act officer at Horizon, said, “Not only did these students overcome the challenges of COVID learning and achieve high merits, but they also have gone above and beyond in being upstanding community leaders.”
VALPARAISO — The American College of Cardiology has recognized Northwest Health-Porter for its treatment of patients receiving transcatheter valve repair and replacement (TAVR) procedures. It is the first hospital in Northern Indiana and one of only three hospitals in the state to earn this honor. The certification is an external review and certification process that pairs with national clinical databases to monitor patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve therapies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.