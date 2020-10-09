INDIANAPOLIS — The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Associate Degree Board of Commissioners has reaffirmed accreditation of the business programs at Ivy Tech Community College. ACBSP offers specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, and certifies that the teaching and learning processes for the Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science degrees in Accounting, Business Administration, and Business Operations, Applications, and Technology at Ivy Tech Community College meet the educational standards it has established.
