The Indiana State Prison and Warden Ron Neal, right, are congratulating Charles Whelan, center, on his retirement from the Indiana Department of Correction. Whelan was presented with a commemorative lock once used at the facility. He began his IDOC career in 1989 and has worked at Branchville Correctional Facility, ISP, Maximum Control Unit, and Westville Correctional Facility. He has served as a correctional officer, correctional counselor, correctional case manager, internal affairs investigator, lead investigator and regional investigator. In 2010, he graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy as a correctional police officer. “Chuck is a friend and a mentor to many staff within the IDOC,” Neal said. “He will certainly be missed. I wish him a very happy, peaceful and fun-filled life after retirement.” Shown at left is investigator Ron Neal.
WESTVILLE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County will host open interviews for its new site at Westville Elementary School from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. BGCLPC is hiring staff for the new club, which launches Sept. 7. Part-time afterschool positions are available for site leader (starting $14-$15/hour); program leaders (starting $12-$13/hour); and desk clerk (starting $12-$13/hour). Club hours will run from approximately 2:30-6 p.m. daily.
