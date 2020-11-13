Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal, right, awarded Officer Paul Beebe a personally engraved original ISP Brass Lock and a gift card in recognition and appreciation of his 50 years of service to the Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana State Prison. Beebe began his career with ISP on Oct. 27, 1970. He is a dedicated correctional officer who serves as a role model and inspiration to fellow staff members, Neal said. “It is an honor to be able to recognize such a great employee like Officer Paul Beebe.”
MICHIGAN CITY — Effective Monday, Nov. 16, the lobbies of all Horizon Bank locations in Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only. The bank’s drive up, ATM and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open and hours of operation will remain unchanged. The bank encourages customers to call their local branch to schedule an appointment during normal business hours.
