Hulse photo

EDCMC executive director Clarence Hulse recently earned the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate. From left are Jim Roach, executive director, TCU Neeley Executive Education; Nan Johnston, director, Clemson’s Center for Corporate Learning; Hulse; and Brian Henson, director, The Trent Lott National Center USM.

 Photo provided / EDCMC

MICHIGAN CITY — Economic Development Corporation Michigan City executive director Clarence Hulse recently joined other industry leaders to learn about the latest in economic development strategies.

He completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program and was awarded the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate.

