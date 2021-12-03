EDCMC executive director Clarence Hulse recently earned the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate. From left are Jim Roach, executive director, TCU Neeley Executive Education; Nan Johnston, director, Clemson’s Center for Corporate Learning; Hulse; and Brian Henson, director, The Trent Lott National Center USM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.