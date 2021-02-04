New screening option for breast cancer

CROWN POINT – For the 40 percent of women with dense breast tissue, conventional mammography can miss up to 30% of breast cancers. That’s why Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Center is introducing ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) as an additional screening option. It's the only FDA‐approved breast cancer screening technology for detection in women with dense breast tissue. The non-invasive exam takes approximately 15 minutes and creates clear 3D ultrasound images.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.