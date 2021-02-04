Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Some rain may mix in. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
CROWN POINT – For the 40 percent of women with dense breast tissue, conventional mammography can miss up to 30% of breast cancers. That’s why Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Center is introducing ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) as an additional screening option. It's the only FDA‐approved breast cancer screening technology for detection in women with dense breast tissue. The non-invasive exam takes approximately 15 minutes and creates clear 3D ultrasound images.
