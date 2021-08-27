MICHIGAN CITY — A family of former football guards now own and operate Safe Shield Products and have announced the launch of their disinfectant, Virus Guard to help safeguard the public against pathogens.
Local businessman Jim Epstein, former Elston football player and guard at Western New Mexico (1982), is the son of Frank Epstein, Notre Dame guard (1950), and nephew of Evan Epstein, Safe Shield CEO and former Oklahoma State offensive guard (2011-12).
