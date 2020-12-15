Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal, right, awards Officer Steve Abraham a personally engraved, original ISP Brass Lock as recognition of his 33 years of service to the Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana State Prison. He retired from ISP on Dec. 10, 2020. Abraham began his career with the IDOC on Aug. 31, 1987. Neal said he "not only served as a role model to his fellow staff, but also as an inspiration to us all. It is an honor to be able to recognize such great employees such as Officer Abraham."
'INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Neel, who serves Lake County, has been selected as the 2020 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year. He has served as a conservation officer for three years, and in addition to patrol duties, serves as a passenger-for-hire inspector.
