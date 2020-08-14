New IFB office hosts celebration
La PORTE — Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance is expanding, and has announced that agents Zach Coulter and Kevin Tran have been promoted to head up a new agency. The Coulter Tran Agency office is now open in La Porte at 1305 N. Pine Lake Ave.
Coulter, Tran and team members will provide clients with insurance solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. They can be reached at 219-344-4500. The agency will host an opening celebration at the new office from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited for appetizers, live music and a tour of the office.
Centier has free e-course for homebuyers
MERRILLVILLE — Centier Bank has rolled out a homebuying e-course through its online Financial Educational series, Centier To You, available on the bank’s website. Information and resources about the home buying process is free. The series includes Top 5 Tips of the Homebuying process – including understanding a FICO score and how to find a mortgage loan professional.
Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator, said, “Buying a home is a huge milestone, and there’s a lot of planning involved. Centier To You is here to provide the basics of homeownership, the steps involved in the process, and tips to help home buyers along the way.” Centier To You also offers financial tips, and helpful exercises to educate and equip people on a variety of financial topics. For more information, go to centier.com/centier-to-you-home ownership/.
NIRPC grants to aid small businesses
PORTAGE — The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission has received two grants from the Economic Development Administration. An EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant of $583,000 will capitalize and administer a Revolving Loan Fund to make loans available to small businesses in Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties that have been impacted by the coronavirus. The financing will assist businesses in recovering and responding to the impacts of the pandemic.
NIRPC also received an additional $400,000 from the CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic to address short- and long-term economic development impacts through development of an economic resiliency plan and aid in the economic recovery for future pandemics and disasters. Efforts will also include hiring staff to provide capacity-building and technical assistance to local communities for recovery and resiliency and assisting Northwest Indiana in being a talent-attractor in the Chicago regional economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.