LP County farm earns Homestead Award
INDIANAPOLIS – Area legislators recently announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more. The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, presented the awards to the Good farm in La Porte County, and the Dwight C. & Virginia M. Annis farm in St. Joseph County. "Farming is a tough and demanding job to do," Pressel said. "The agricultural families' work ethic and commitment to getting the job done every season goes a long way in supporting our local and state economies."
FB Insurance donates to Urban League
GARY – The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is partnering with local organizations to support area residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance recently provided a large donation to support those efforts.
“Our company is proud to support the Urban League, and we look forward to developing an ongoing partnership to support its invaluable initiatives,” FBI spokeswoman Suzanne Henderson said. “We are called to demonstrate our commitment to align with organizations that support underserved members of our communities.”
Lakeshore PBS honored for special on race
INDIANAPOLIS – Lakeshore PBS has been recognized for its efforts to engage in a live conversation with community leaders, political figures and law enforcement to discuss events related to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Indiana Broadcasters Association awarded Lakeshore PBS its third annual Cardinal Community Service Award for its program "Race and Justice: Here and Now," a one-hour live special presenting a variety of perspectives.
“We are thrilled that our work has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our goal with 'Race and Justice: Here and Now' was to have a dialogue in a safe environment to provide context for the issues permeating through our country today while exploring options for moving forward in our communities.” Lakeshore PBS also won the Cardinal Award the previous two years.
IDOC, GTL employees win national award
INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Eloiza, intelligence coordinator for the Indiana Department of Correction; and Gabrielle Padilla, a supervisor of intelligence services with GTL, contract provider of communication services for offenders at correctional facilities, were recognized with an award from the National Corrections/Custodial Intelligence Sharing Group. They were nominated by the Oklahoma Oklahoma Department of Correction liaison for LEIU, Nick Chaffin.
He wrote that they "continually provide leadership and display the utmost professionalism throughout the correctional intelligence community and the criminal intelligence community as a whole." That included a one-week Correctional Intelligence Analyst Academy, which was attended by 25 people from five states representing 11 separate law enforcement and correctional agencies.
