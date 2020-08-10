Reith-Riley Construction Co. was named Highway Contractor of the Year by the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana, which recently honored the region’s highest-quality project outcomes and contractor performances with an awards presentation. Reith-Riley earned the award for its performance on the $60 million Indiana Toll Road PUSH II project, the $2 million Lake County Community Crossings project, and the $2.3 million Willowcreek Road project in Portage. “Our winning companies have demonstrated repeatedly they’re not content with mediocre. They want to be the best and they want to develop projects that have a lasting impact on our region,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of the CAF, shown presenting the award to Reith-Riley's Steve Pangere.