A $10,000 donation from NIPSCO will help Franciscan Health Crown Point continue its efforts to care for patients, while limiting the spread of COVID-19. The gift from the NiSource Charitable Foundation was in appreciation of the partnership with the healthcare system, which has assisted the utility in getting employees tested for the virus, according to Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs. “Healthcare providers like Franciscan and others are essential more than ever during this pandemic,” he said. NIPSCO’s donation was made through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Preparedness & Response Fund, and will assist in installing thermal monitors at its entrances. From left are Franciscan Health Crown Point VP of Administrative Services Kevin DeBraal; VP and Chief Nursing Officer John Scott; president and CEO Daniel McCormick; Calinski; and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier.
MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank has named Karen M. Poff its new AVP treasury management officer. She previously was in a business banker role. Poff will be responsible for municipal deposit and financing growth; and implementing and servicing treasury management products and services for the commercial and municipal clients. She will be covering Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend, Elkhart and Berrien County, Michigan.
