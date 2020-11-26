The new Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond can boasts a unique feature: the largest flagpole in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. The 164-foot pole ranks among the top 10 tallest in the nation, according to DX, and was selected to honor veterans. The first phase of the Digital Crossroad campus, DX-1, is fully operational and comprises a 105,000-square-foot, 20 MW data center on 15 acres with dedicated dark fiber access to hundreds of telecommunication carriers and cloud on-ramps. The campus is a reuse of the former State Line Generating Plant, and will feature a tech incubator and smart greenhouse, being developed in partnership with Purdue University Northwest to recycle waste heat from the data center.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered adjustments to the February 2021 and future bar exams amid pandemic social distancing and after review of a report by the Study Commission on the Future of the Indiana Bar Examination. The February exam will be administered remotely on Feb. 23-24 using software that was successfully used by the National Conference of Bar Examiners in October 2020.
