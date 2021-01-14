Members Advantage Credit Union recently donated $500 to the Steady Stitchers, a Michigan City-based nonprofit whose volunteers use their sewing and knitting skills to create projects to help local residents. Donated finances and fabric are used to make afghans and hats for preemies; backpacks, hats, scarves and mittens for the homeless; walker and wheel chair totes; and more. “One of the joys of running a credit union is the opportunity to build into our local community," said MACU president Frank Beachnau, center. "Through the Steady Stitchers, we are able to assist fellow residents who are struggling and those who simply need a helping hand.” To find out more about the Steady Stitchers or to volunteer, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 219-324-9407. The group meets every Monday at "The Studio" in the basement of the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MICHIGAN CITY – Stock+Field, formerly known as Big R Stores, has announced that it is filing for bankruptcy and will close all 25 of its stores, including Michigan City. In a letter posted on the Minnesota-based retailer’s website, chairman and CEO Matthew Whebbe thanked customers for supporting the stores over the last 55 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.