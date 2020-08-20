La PORTE — The Indiana Department of Correction and Warden Smiley have announced the promotion of Michelle Battle to Lieutenant at the La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility. Battle began her career on Oct. 23, 1995, at the Westville Correctional Facility, and has held many positions throughout her 20 years there, including officer, sergeant and lieutenant. “She has always been a person and supervisor to step up and help wherever she is needed,” Smiley said. She was also involved in the Employee Activity Participation Committee, in the capacity of Vice President.
