The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra was recently awarded an Operation Round Up Grant by the Kankakee Valley REMC to support the 33rd Annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts on Oct. 13 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Ed Marks, left, REMC board member, presented the check to Symphony interim music director Chuck Stuck, center, and executive director Tim King. Operation Round Up joins the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation, Psi Iota Xi La Porte Chapter, Walmart and Kappa Kappa Kappa Westville Chapter in supporting the children’s concerts, which reach about 6,000 students and educators each year.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
MICHIGAN CITY – Board-certified internal medicine physician Dr. James Pickford is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network 400 North Health Center, after previously practicing at Franciscan ExpressCare in Portage. Pickford received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and had his residency in internal medicine at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.
