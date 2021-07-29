La PORTE — Northwest Medical Group, affiliated with Northwest Health, has welcomed two new physicians in La Porte County. Dr. Anne Hollingsworth will be practicing at Northwest Medical Group-Primary Care at 3012 Franklin St. in Michigan City. She is a board-certified internal medicine physician who offers treatment for a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and more. Hollingsworth earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Oakland General Hospital in Madison Heights, Michigan.
