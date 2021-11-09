GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With students back learning in the classroom, Meijer is making it a little easier for teachers who need to refill supplies for their classrooms and home offices out of their own pocket. The retailer is extending its 15 percent discount on classroom essentials for the entire 2021-22 school year. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30 percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.