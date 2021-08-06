ISP seeking Lowell Post dispatcher

LOWELL — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Lowell Post at 1550 E. 181st Ave. in Lowell. Primary responsibilities are to receive, record and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through a CAD system, Records Management System, Automatic Vehicle Locator, Geographic Information System and other resources.

