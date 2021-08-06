Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
LOWELL — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Lowell Post at 1550 E. 181st Ave. in Lowell. Primary responsibilities are to receive, record and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through a CAD system, Records Management System, Automatic Vehicle Locator, Geographic Information System and other resources.
